Source: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was smoking and smiling in photos released on November 17 during a visit to a ski resort near the northern border with China, as U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a possible meeting between them in China this week. UNN writes about this, citing AFP.

Details

Before departing for China, U.S. President Trump, who met with Kim three times during his first term, left open the possibility of meeting with the North Korean leader.

"Maybe we will meet with Kim Jong Un as well, so that will be good," Trump told reporters, adding that the decision on Kim's trip would be made by China's "leader Xi."

While Trump was making these statements, North Korean state media reported that Kim and his family, accompanied by party officials, visited a tourist area near the northern border with China on Sunday and Monday.

In photographs published by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim is sitting in a leather armchair, smiling, with a cigarette in his hand and wearing sunglasses, presumably at a ski resort, while his wife, Ri Sol Ju, stands behind him.

Another photograph shows his young daughter Ju Ae, who, according to South Korean intelligence, is being prepared to succeed Kim. She was skiing down a mountain in a white suit, but without a helmet.

Source: KCNA via NK News

The city of Samjiyon is located near the Chinese border and next to Mount Paektu, which North Koreans consider the sacred birthplace of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il.

According to KCNA, while inspecting the resort, including ski centers and hotels, Kim "expressed great satisfaction, saying that all the facilities were truly impeccable, as they had been built with great care."

"The more he looked at it, the more he admired the breathtaking scenery, which resembled a city in a forest," the report said.

Although Kim's visit took place near China, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is being held in the southern city of Shenzhen, experts consider it unlikely that it was intended to signal plans to travel to the summit.

The straight-line distance between the two cities is more than 2,500 kilometers.

"There are no messages addressed to the United States in the KCNA report, and there are no signs of preparations for a meeting," Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told AFP.

"Therefore, it is difficult to view Kim's visit as preparations for any meeting between North Korea and the United States this week," he added.

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