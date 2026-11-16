Xi, Trump and Putin will discuss "peace in the world" at the summit — Beijing

The summit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, this week will cover topics of "breakthrough significance," including "preserving peace in the world." This was stated by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN writes, citing The Guardian.

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Confirmation of the trilateral talks on Thursday, November 19, which will take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, as the publication notes, reinforces Xi’s status as an influential global player, as he presides over events in the glittering southern technology hub of Shenzhen.

The topics for discussion are far from clear, but many, including the UN secretary-general, hope that denuclearization will be discussed among the world’s three largest nuclear powers.

China, Russia and the US refused to approve the agenda for the Xi, Putin and Trump summit - report

During a phone call this week, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio "agreed on the importance of substantive leader-level conversations to advance goals such as peace and denuclearization," the U.S. State Department said.

China was the last of the three states to confirm that the trilateral meeting would take place, and its statement did not confirm any specific agenda items.

"[The leaders] will exchange views in depth on preserving peace in the world and promoting strategic stability in relations among major powers, which is of breakthrough significance," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said. "Closer communication among China, Russia and the United States, as well as resolving differences and stabilizing relations, serves the interests of all three countries."

The Kremlin said that "the significance and symbolism of this meeting are difficult to overstate."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that if the three leaders "genuinely commit to achieving meaningful denuclearization, it would be a major achievement for the world."

However, many analysts warn against the need to temper expectations of a significant breakthrough.

Xi will be "enjoying the glow of China as it hosts and sets the agenda," Ryan Hass of the Brookings Institution think tank wrote in one such commentary. However, "the symbolism may prove more enduring than the substance of this meeting."

The three leaders will approach the talks with very different priorities, Xiaoyu Pu of the University of Nevada told The Guardian.

China has rejected previous attempts to draw it into nuclear-weapons talks with Russia and the United States, which have larger arsenals. Trump, however, has said he wants to discuss denuclearization, as well as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. China, Tehran’s main economic partner, has sought to mediate in the conflict and says that avoiding a return to hostilities is the "top priority."

By contrast, the issue of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may not be raised at all, despite reports that Putin wants this.

U.S. officials say Trump is not expected to raise the issue, while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Xi showed "irritation" at a recent meeting when the idea of trilateral talks involving Ukraine was raised.

For Xi, "a significant part of the political benefit" will simply lie in "being able to bring Putin and Trump to the negotiating table," Peter Alexander, managing director of Z-Ben Advisors in Shanghai, told CNBC.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the Trump administration rejected Beijing’s demands that the summit be clearly planned, with prepared statements and not too much room for discussion.

Sarah Arho Havrén of the Royal United Services Institute think tank wrote on X: "China does not like surprises and wants to make sure that neither Trump nor Putin draws all the attention away from the host. Moreover, Xi does not want to be drawn into a discussion about Ukraine or anything else he is not prepared for."

China has officially confirmed the meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi on November 19 – what the leaders will discuss has become known