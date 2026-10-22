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"Shahed" struck a house in Zhytomyr region, nine people injured - Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

In the Zhytomyr community, a Shahed struck a private house. Nine people were injured, including two children; two were hospitalized.

"Shahed" struck a house in Zhytomyr region, nine people injured - Regional Military Administration

Russia continues its deliberate terror against peaceful Zhytomyr region — an enemy "Shahed" struck a private residential building; nine people are known to have been injured, including two children. This was reported by Vitalii Bunечko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Today, another enemy attack by a strike drone hit the territory of the Zhytomyr community. An enemy "Shahed" struck a private residential building. At this time, nine people are known to have been injured, including two children. Two of the injured have already been taken to the regional hospital 

- Bunечko reported.

According to him, all emergency services are working at the site of the strike: State Emergency Service rescuers, medical teams, and representatives of the Red Cross. All those injured are being provided with all necessary assistance and support.

Russia shelled the railway in the Zhytomyr region - what is the situation with train services12.10.26, 10:28 • 4398 views

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