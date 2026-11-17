Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge is being partially restored — what restrictions are in effect
Kyiv • UNN
Traffic from the left bank to the right bank is allowed for vehicles weighing up to 10 tonnes and public transport weighing up to 18 tonnes. The reverse direction is closed.
Traffic on the Southern Bridge in the capital is being partially restored after Russian attacks. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this, reports UNN.
Following an inspection of the structure, specialists from the state enterprise "National Institute for Infrastructure Development" issued a conclusion on the possibility of restoring temporary vehicular traffic in the direction from Kyiv's left bank to its right bank
According to Klitschko, traffic with regulated intervals is permitted for:
- vehicles weighing up to and including 10 tonnes;
- public transport with a total weight of up to 18 tonnes.
Traffic from the right bank to the left bank remains closed due to damage to that part of the bridge. Specialists are currently processing the inspection materials and carrying out the necessary calculations to assess the technical condition and load-bearing capacity of the damaged structures
At the same time, he stressed that specialists from the municipal enterprise "Kyivavtoshliakhmist" continue working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack and restore the damaged bridge structures.
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