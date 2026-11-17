Photo: skyandmethod.com

Traffic on the Southern Bridge in the capital is being partially restored after Russian attacks. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this, reports UNN.

Following an inspection of the structure, specialists from the state enterprise "National Institute for Infrastructure Development" issued a conclusion on the possibility of restoring temporary vehicular traffic in the direction from Kyiv's left bank to its right bank - the mayor said.

According to Klitschko, traffic with regulated intervals is permitted for:

- vehicles weighing up to and including 10 tonnes;

- public transport with a total weight of up to 18 tonnes.

Traffic from the right bank to the left bank remains closed due to damage to that part of the bridge. Specialists are currently processing the inspection materials and carrying out the necessary calculations to assess the technical condition and load-bearing capacity of the damaged structures - the mayor added.

At the same time, he stressed that specialists from the municipal enterprise "Kyivavtoshliakhmist" continue working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack and restore the damaged bridge structures.

Zelenskyy: Russia launched four ballistic strikes on the Southern Bridge and three on the Northern Bridge