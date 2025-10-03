Russia attacks UK military satellites weekly - Space Command

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
October 2, 11:18 PM • 6268 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 24204 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 47719 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 39615 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 30074 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 29242 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 28295 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 31199 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 31945 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 28115 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0.8m/s
93%
756mm
Popular news
The Netherlands opposed the accelerated procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EUOctober 2, 09:21 PM • 6522 views
SBU exposes arms dealers in four regions of UkrainePhotoOctober 2, 10:18 PM • 10346 views
Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv region12:36 AM • 15133 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - Reuters01:34 AM • 11478 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 5658 views
Publications
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 6276 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 33993 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 42459 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 43524 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 55219 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 18324 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 61580 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 69456 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 50545 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 52898 views
Actual
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
Dassault Rafale
AK-74
Shahed-136

Russia attacks UK military satellites weekly - Space Command

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1376 views

The head of the UK Space Command reported that Russia attempts to jam the country's military satellites weekly. In response to growing international tensions, the UK and the US conducted their first coordinated satellite maneuver in space.

Russia attacks UK military satellites weekly - Space Command

Russian troops "weekly" interfere with British military activities and monitor space objects. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the head of the Space Command, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the UK Space Command reported that Russia regularly tries to jam the country's military satellites.

According to Major General Paul Tedman, Russian forces "weekly" actively interfere with British military activities and closely monitor the country's space objects.

We see the Russians jamming our satellites quite regularly

- said the military.

The UK uses approximately six specialized military communication and surveillance satellites, which are equipped with interference suppression systems.

They have payloads on board that can observe our satellites and try to collect information from them

- explained Paul Tedman.

It is noted that the threat of interference from space is not limited to the UK alone.

In September, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reported that Russia was tracking two Intelsat satellites used by the German military.

They can jam, blind, manipulate, or kinetically disable satellites

- he said at a space conference in Berlin.

In response to growing international tensions, last month the UK and the US conducted their first coordinated satellite maneuver in space, which Ministry of Defense officials called an important step forward in allied cooperation.

From September 4 to 12, an American satellite was moved into orbit to test a British satellite and confirm its serviceability.

The test was conducted as part of Operation Olympic Defender, a joint military program aimed at increasing the defense capabilities and resilience of satellites.

The escalation of the conflict in space comes amid growing tensions with Russia.

Recall

During the third space congress, German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius reported that two Russian Luch-Olymp reconnaissance satellites were tracking spacecraft used by the German military.

Western countries warn of growing space threats from Russia and China - Reuters19.09.25, 17:06 • 3939 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
Bloomberg L.P.
Boris Pistorius
United Kingdom
Germany
United States