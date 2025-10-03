Russia attacks UK military satellites weekly - Space Command

Russian troops "weekly" interfere with British military activities and monitor space objects. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the head of the Space Command, UNN reports.

The head of the UK Space Command reported that Russia regularly tries to jam the country's military satellites.

According to Major General Paul Tedman, Russian forces "weekly" actively interfere with British military activities and closely monitor the country's space objects.

We see the Russians jamming our satellites quite regularly - said the military.

The UK uses approximately six specialized military communication and surveillance satellites, which are equipped with interference suppression systems.

They have payloads on board that can observe our satellites and try to collect information from them - explained Paul Tedman.

It is noted that the threat of interference from space is not limited to the UK alone.

In September, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reported that Russia was tracking two Intelsat satellites used by the German military.

They can jam, blind, manipulate, or kinetically disable satellites - he said at a space conference in Berlin.

In response to growing international tensions, last month the UK and the US conducted their first coordinated satellite maneuver in space, which Ministry of Defense officials called an important step forward in allied cooperation.

From September 4 to 12, an American satellite was moved into orbit to test a British satellite and confirm its serviceability.

The test was conducted as part of Operation Olympic Defender, a joint military program aimed at increasing the defense capabilities and resilience of satellites.

The escalation of the conflict in space comes amid growing tensions with Russia.

During the third space congress, German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius reported that two Russian Luch-Olymp reconnaissance satellites were tracking spacecraft used by the German military.

