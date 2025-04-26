Russia attacked Ukraine with three missiles and 114 drones: 66 drones were shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 3 missiles and 114 drones, 66 drones were shot down, 31 did not reach the target, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 26, 2025 (from 10:00 p.m. on April 25), the enemy attacked with an Onyx anti-ship missile, two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, and 114 strike UAVs (drones-imitators of other types) - launch areas: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00 a.m., the downing of 66 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed.

31 enemy drone-imitator - locationally lost (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, Kirovohrad region, Kharkiv region, Kyiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.

Drone strike on Kropyvnytskyi: warehouse premises damaged, consequences are being eliminated