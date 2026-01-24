Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles manufactured in 2026 - Vlasiuk

Photo: www.facebook.com/vladyslav.vlasiuk

This week, Russia attacked Ukraine, including with Kh-101 missiles that were manufactured this year. This was reported by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, according to UNN.

Details

As Vlasiuk reported, this week, including tonight, the enemy used means of destruction:

"Zircons" - large anti-ship cruise missiles;

Kh-101 - standard cruise missiles, but manufactured in 2026;

Kh-32 - new cruise missiles based on Kh-22, which were first used against Kyiv;

Rm-48u - ballistic missiles from S400 based on training target missiles.

Each case of using a certain type of missile is not just a random choice, but has its own explanations. Partially - not from a good life. This is good. The photo shows a Kh-101 from 2026, tomorrow we will know the main components - Vlasiuk noted.

Recall

Russia attacked Ukraine with 21 missiles overnight, including two "Zircons," and 375 drones, of which 15 and 357, respectively, were shot down or suppressed, information on 4 enemy missiles is being clarified.

On the night of January 24, Russia used 12 Kh-22 missiles against Ukraine for the first time in a long time, with a warhead mass of 950 kg.