Exclusive
10:00 AM
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles manufactured in 2026 - Vlasiuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

This week, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles, including 2026-made Kh-101s, as well as Zircons, Kh-32s, and Rm-48u. This indicates the use of new and modified weapons.

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles manufactured in 2026 - Vlasiuk
Photo: www.facebook.com/vladyslav.vlasiuk

This week, Russia attacked Ukraine, including with Kh-101 missiles that were manufactured this year. This was reported by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, according to UNN.

Details 

As Vlasiuk reported, this week, including tonight, the enemy used means of destruction: 

  • "Zircons" - large anti-ship cruise missiles;
    • Kh-101 - standard cruise missiles, but manufactured in 2026; 
      • Kh-32 - new cruise missiles based on Kh-22, which were first used against Kyiv;
        • Rm-48u - ballistic missiles from S400 based on training target missiles.

          Each case of using a certain type of missile is not just a random choice, but has its own explanations. Partially - not from a good life. This is good. The photo shows a Kh-101 from 2026, tomorrow we will know the main components

          - Vlasiuk noted.

          Recall

          Russia attacked Ukraine with 21 missiles overnight, including two "Zircons," and 375 drones, of which 15 and 357, respectively, were shot down or suppressed, information on 4 enemy missiles is being clarified.

          On the night of January 24, Russia used 12 Kh-22 missiles against Ukraine for the first time in a long time, with a warhead mass of 950 kg. 

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

