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Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic and "Oniks" missiles; 233 of 267 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Air defense shot down or suppressed 233 drones. Hits were recorded at 15 locations, and debris fell at four.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic and "Oniks" missiles; 233 of 267 drones neutralized

Russia launched a ballistic missile, an Oniks missile and 267 drones at Ukraine overnight, 233 of which were shot down or suppressed; some enemy strike weapons failed to reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, overnight on August 29 (from 18:00 on August 28), the enemy attacked with an Oniks anti-ship missile, an Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 267 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, S8000 "Banderol" and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 233 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones and drones of other types in the north, south, east and center of the country. Hits by the enemy's aerial attack weapons were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations. In addition, some enemy strike weapons failed to reach their targets; information regarding them is being clarified

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military Administration29.08.26, 02:27 • 13147 views

Julia Shramko

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