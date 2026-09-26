Russia attacked Ukraine with 173 drones from various directions - how many were destroyed by air defenses

Russia attacked Ukraine with 173 drones during the night of September 26; 134 of them were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 26 (from 18:00 on September 25), the enemy attacked with 173 Shahed-type strike UAVs (more than 50 of them were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following areas: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russia; the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 134 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 19 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Russia's losses in the war have reached 1.527 million military personnel – General Staff