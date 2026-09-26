The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,527,280 personnel as of September 26. Over the past day, Russia lost another 1,710 military personnel, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the Defense Forces also destroyed 7 tanks, 3 multiple-launch rocket systems, 4 air defense systems, and 20 enemy armored combat vehicles.

In addition, over the past day, Russia lost 1,445 operational-tactical UAVs and 576 vehicles and fuel tanks.

Russia’s total losses

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have amounted to 12,376 tanks, 25,435 armored combat vehicles, 50,371 artillery systems, 2,160 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,673 air defense systems.

The enemy also lost 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 534,020 operational-tactical UAVs, 5,118 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 153,728 enemy vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,749 pieces of special equipment, and 2,748 ground robotic systems. The data is being уточнено.

We remind you

More than 50 UN member states, as well as the EU, called on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and peace negotiations with Ukraine.

The Russian army failed to establish a foothold near Dobropillia despite the highest rate of attacks on the front – ISW