Russia attacked Ukraine with 150 drones: 64 shot down, 62 did not reach their targets

Russia launched 150 drones at Ukraine overnight, 64 were shot down, and 62 more did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 2, the enemy attacked with 150 strike UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators of other types from the districts: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, the downing of 64 Shahed-type strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles of other types) in the east, north and center of the country has been confirmed. 62 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators - locationally lost (without negative consequences) - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia region were affected.

