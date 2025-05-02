Russia attacked Ukraine with 150 drones: 64 shot down, 62 did not reach their targets

$41.470.09
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 6454 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 49733 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 124991 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 110556 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 121171 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 124220 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305609 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158624 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 171921 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226624 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM • 17619 views

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

01:04 AM • 10819 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM • 9074 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM • 26780 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM • 14396 views
Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 2472 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 108523 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 206664 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305610 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 234570 views
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 19431 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 21507 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 23368 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 28984 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 32066 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 150 drones: 64 shot down, 62 did not reach their targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

Overnight on May 2, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 150 drones. 64 "Shaheds" were shot down in the east, north, and center. 62 decoys were lost locationally. The Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 150 drones: 64 shot down, 62 did not reach their targets

Russia launched 150 drones at Ukraine overnight, 64 were shot down, and 62 more did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 2, the enemy attacked with 150 strike UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators of other types from the districts: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, the downing of 64 Shahed-type strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles of other types) in the east, north and center of the country has been confirmed. 62 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators - locationally lost (without negative consequences)

- reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia region were affected.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians massively attacked locomotive repair plant - Ukrzaliznytsia02.05.25, 08:19 • 1652 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk
