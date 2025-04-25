russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones: 41 shot down, another 40 did not reach their targets

Overnight, the Russian Federation launched 103 drones at Ukraine, 41 of which were shot down, and another 40 did not reach their targets, but as a result of the Russian attack, 5 regions were affected, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 25, the enemy attacked with 103 strike UAVs (drones-simulators of other types) - launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel - Russia.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.30, the downing of 41 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and center of the country has been confirmed. - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

40 enemy drones-simulators, as indicated, - are lost locationally (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Cherkasy region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected," the statement said.

Three people, including a child, have already died in Pavlograd as a result of the Russian attack