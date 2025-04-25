russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones: 41 shot down, another 40 did not reach their targets

$41.670.15
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year
05:56 AM • 7358 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 25334 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 65329 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 64612 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81870 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 174071 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 184518 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265402 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111511 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 209339 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Popular news

lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 6148 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 7796 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

01:15 AM • 13035 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 18437 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 14301 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 7358 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 96413 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265402 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 155930 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 209339 views
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 26417 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 34627 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 66871 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 96804 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 61539 views
russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones: 41 shot down, another 40 did not reach their targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

On the night of April 25, the Russian Federation launched 103 strike UAVs, 41 of which were shot down in the east, north and center of Ukraine. Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Cherkasy region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.

russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones: 41 shot down, another 40 did not reach their targets

Overnight, the Russian Federation launched 103 drones at Ukraine, 41 of which were shot down, and another 40 did not reach their targets, but as a result of the Russian attack, 5 regions were affected, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 25, the enemy attacked with 103 strike UAVs (drones-simulators of other types) - launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel - Russia.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.30, the downing of 41 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and center of the country has been confirmed.

- reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

40 enemy drones-simulators, as indicated, - are lost locationally (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Cherkasy region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected," the statement said.

Three people, including a child, have already died in Pavlograd as a result of the Russian attack25.04.25, 08:44 • 1188 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine
