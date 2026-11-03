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Russia attacked three DTEK thermal power plants: the plants halted electricity generation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

During the night and morning of November 3, the Russian Federation attacked three DTEK thermal power plants with dozens of missiles and drones. Due to extensive destruction, the plants halted generation.

Russia attacked three DTEK thermal power plants: the plants halted electricity generation

During the night and morning of November 3, Russia launched a massive attack on three DTEK thermal power plants with missiles and drones. Due to the extensive destruction, the plants stopped generating electricity. DTEK reports this, UNN reports.

Details

According to DTEK, the attack on the three thermal power plants took place during the night and morning of November 3 — the rashists used dozens of missiles and drones.

The destruction is extensive. The plants have stopped generating electricity. Despite the enemy's constant attacks, we continue to do everything possible to support Ukraine's energy system

— the post says.

We remind you

In Dnipro, after Russia's attack on November 3, one person was killed and 17 others were injured. Rescuers pulled a woman alive from under the rubble.

Alla Kiosak

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