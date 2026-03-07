Russia attacked thermal power generation - consequences in three regions, over 32,000 consumers without heating

Russia launched new strikes on heat generation facilities - consequences are observed in Kyiv and two regions, more than 32,000 consumers are without heating, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Saturday, UNN reports.

Tonight, Russia once again launched strikes on heat-generating infrastructure. - Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba wrote on social media.

Kyiv

"In Kyiv, after the attack, more than 1,900 residential buildings were left without heat. Taking into account previous attacks and the shutdown of the Darnytsia TPP, a total of 2,806 buildings in five districts of the city are currently without heat supply: Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi," Kuleba noted.

According to him, more than 100 emergency brigades and more than 400 specialists have been additionally involved in eliminating the consequences. Among them are utility workers from other regions and Ukrzaliznytsia employees. Work is underway to eliminate accidents in internal house networks and gradually restore heat supply.

Kharkiv region

"In the Kharkiv region, as a result of shelling and damage, more than 30,000 subscribers are temporarily without heat," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Donetsk region

"In the Donetsk region, heat supply facilities in Sloviansk and Druzhkivka came under attack," Kuleba noted.

"Utility services, energy workers, and rescuers are working on the ground. Restoration is ongoing," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

