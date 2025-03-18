Rubio: there is work to be done, but we are closer to peace than we were two weeks ago

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16547 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107006 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168768 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106340 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342908 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173440 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144783 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196101 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124825 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108145 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubio: there is work to be done, but we are closer to peace than we were two weeks ago

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42318 views

Secretary of State Rubio stated that Trump is the only leader capable of ending the war in Ukraine. Ukraine has made concessions, but steps are needed from Russia.

Rubio: there is work to be done, but we are closer to peace than we were two weeks ago

The United States received good commitments from Ukraine during negotiations in Saudi Arabia and hopes that they will be in a better position as they learn more from Russia, after US President Donald Trump's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News Radio on March 17, UNN writes.

Details

"Well, I don't think there has been progress to our satisfaction from anyone yet," the Secretary of State replied when asked if he had seen significant moves from the Russian side, "to your satisfaction," taking an active part in trying to achieve Trump's stated goal of ending Russia's war against Ukraine in a way that is sustainable and after negotiations and agreement with Ukraine.

I think we have seen that we are closer - not close to peace. I mean, I think there is something to work on, but we are closer than we were two weeks ago, or closer than we were six months ago

- said Rubio.

He noted that "this war has been going on for three years, and the president (Trump) wants it to end." "I think everyone should agree that this war needs to end, and the question is how to end it in a way that it doesn't start again. So, the main plan was, can we get these guys to stop shooting at each other, sit down and agree on how to end this forever. That was the president's goal," the Secretary of State said.

The US has a plan "A" and "B" to end the war in Ukraine - Rubio17.03.25, 04:26 • 22069 views

"We received good commitments from Ukraine last week in Saudi Arabia. I was there. I met with them. They agreed to stop shooting and freeze everything where it is, and we can talk about how to end it forever. And now we need to get something similar from the Russians," Rubio continued.

Trump's Special Representative on ceasefire: there are many elements, including access to ports and the Zaporizhzhia NPP17.03.25, 09:50 • 47041 view

According to him, there have already "been good meetings." "Ambassador Steve Witkoff, our special envoy, met with Putin himself last week; they had a productive meeting. It was not a waste of time, we came back with some information, but we will learn more tomorrow (March 18 - ed.) after the President (Trump) speaks with Putin. And, hopefully, we will be in a better place," Rubio said.

Center for Countering Disinformation is recording manipulations in the media regarding the conversation between Trump and Putin18.03.25, 10:08 • 23531 view

"But I believe that the President needs – President Trump needs to be applauded for trying to find peace. And look, he is the only leader in the world who can do this right now. The Chinese can't do it. The Europeans can't do it. The only leader in the world right now who has any chance of putting an end to this is President Trump, and I think he needs to be applauded for putting in so much time, effort and attention to this," the US Secretary of State said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
China
Ukraine
