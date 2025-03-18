Rubio: there is work to be done, but we are closer to peace than we were two weeks ago
Kyiv • UNN
Secretary of State Rubio stated that Trump is the only leader capable of ending the war in Ukraine. Ukraine has made concessions, but steps are needed from Russia.
The United States received good commitments from Ukraine during negotiations in Saudi Arabia and hopes that they will be in a better position as they learn more from Russia, after US President Donald Trump's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News Radio on March 17, UNN writes.
"Well, I don't think there has been progress to our satisfaction from anyone yet," the Secretary of State replied when asked if he had seen significant moves from the Russian side, "to your satisfaction," taking an active part in trying to achieve Trump's stated goal of ending Russia's war against Ukraine in a way that is sustainable and after negotiations and agreement with Ukraine.
I think we have seen that we are closer - not close to peace. I mean, I think there is something to work on, but we are closer than we were two weeks ago, or closer than we were six months ago
He noted that "this war has been going on for three years, and the president (Trump) wants it to end." "I think everyone should agree that this war needs to end, and the question is how to end it in a way that it doesn't start again. So, the main plan was, can we get these guys to stop shooting at each other, sit down and agree on how to end this forever. That was the president's goal," the Secretary of State said.
"We received good commitments from Ukraine last week in Saudi Arabia. I was there. I met with them. They agreed to stop shooting and freeze everything where it is, and we can talk about how to end it forever. And now we need to get something similar from the Russians," Rubio continued.
According to him, there have already "been good meetings." "Ambassador Steve Witkoff, our special envoy, met with Putin himself last week; they had a productive meeting. It was not a waste of time, we came back with some information, but we will learn more tomorrow (March 18 - ed.) after the President (Trump) speaks with Putin. And, hopefully, we will be in a better place," Rubio said.
"But I believe that the President needs – President Trump needs to be applauded for trying to find peace. And look, he is the only leader in the world who can do this right now. The Chinese can't do it. The Europeans can't do it. The only leader in the world right now who has any chance of putting an end to this is President Trump, and I think he needs to be applauded for putting in so much time, effort and attention to this," the US Secretary of State said.