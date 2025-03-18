Center for Countering Disinformation is recording manipulations in the media regarding the conversation between Trump and Putin

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16646 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107177 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168881 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106425 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342978 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173465 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144803 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196106 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124831 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108147 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Center for Countering Disinformation is recording manipulations in the media regarding the conversation between Trump and Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23531 views

Disinformation about concessions from Ukraine is spreading on the eve of the conversation between Trump and Putin. The Center for Countering Disinformation warns against manipulations regarding the recognition of Crimea as Russian and the easing of sanctions.

Center for Countering Disinformation is recording manipulations in the media regarding the conversation between Trump and Putin

On the eve of the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, manipulative messages are spreading in the media that may mislead the public regarding Ukraine's position, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, UNN writes.

Details 

"The Center is recording the spread of manipulations in the media around the topic of Trump's conversation with Putin. On the eve of the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Putin, manipulative messages are actively spreading in the information space about alleged "concessions from Ukraine" with reference to publications in Western media," the statement reads.

In particular, according to the CCD, distorted information with reference to a New York Times article, allegedly the American side "may agree that the port in Odesa will be transferred under the control of Russia," has become widespread. Or that the US allegedly "is considering recognizing Crimea as the territory of the Russian Federation" and plans to appeal to the UN with such a proposal, with reference to the Semafor publication. Also, with reference to a Politico article, information was spread that Ukraine is already "open to easing sanctions against Russia." 

The CCD emphasizes that all these statements are manipulations, taken out of context and often refer to anonymous sources that cannot be considered reliable. These messages are actively used by the enemy to strengthen information operations aimed at demoralizing Ukrainians and creating division in society, the CCD emphasized.

Let us remind you 

Head of the CCD NSDC Andriy Kovalenko recently noted that Western media are speculating on the topic of negotiations.

According to him, there is currently an active flow of publications in Western media that build forecasts and concepts that often have no real basis. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWarPolitics
The New York Times
Donald Trump
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
Odesa
