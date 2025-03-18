Center for Countering Disinformation is recording manipulations in the media regarding the conversation between Trump and Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Disinformation about concessions from Ukraine is spreading on the eve of the conversation between Trump and Putin. The Center for Countering Disinformation warns against manipulations regarding the recognition of Crimea as Russian and the easing of sanctions.
On the eve of the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, manipulative messages are spreading in the media that may mislead the public regarding Ukraine's position, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, UNN writes.
Details
"The Center is recording the spread of manipulations in the media around the topic of Trump's conversation with Putin. On the eve of the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Putin, manipulative messages are actively spreading in the information space about alleged "concessions from Ukraine" with reference to publications in Western media," the statement reads.
In particular, according to the CCD, distorted information with reference to a New York Times article, allegedly the American side "may agree that the port in Odesa will be transferred under the control of Russia," has become widespread. Or that the US allegedly "is considering recognizing Crimea as the territory of the Russian Federation" and plans to appeal to the UN with such a proposal, with reference to the Semafor publication. Also, with reference to a Politico article, information was spread that Ukraine is already "open to easing sanctions against Russia."
The CCD emphasizes that all these statements are manipulations, taken out of context and often refer to anonymous sources that cannot be considered reliable. These messages are actively used by the enemy to strengthen information operations aimed at demoralizing Ukrainians and creating division in society, the CCD emphasized.
Let us remind you
Head of the CCD NSDC Andriy Kovalenko recently noted that Western media are speculating on the topic of negotiations.
According to him, there is currently an active flow of publications in Western media that build forecasts and concepts that often have no real basis.