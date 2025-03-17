Trump's Special Representative on ceasefire: there are many elements, including access to ports and the Zaporizhzhia NPP
Kyiv • UNN
A ceasefire implies the cessation of hostilities along the 2,000-kilometer border. There are varying conditions on the battlefield, including a zone of confrontation, a nuclear reactor, and access to ports.
Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, who is involved in the negotiating group of the United States on the ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine, Steve Witkoff pointed out that there are many elements for the implementation of the ceasefire, including a potential agreement on the Black Sea, access to ports and the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He said this in an interview with CBS News on March 16, UNN writes.
Details
When asked whether, in addition to a ceasefire and a peace agreement, there is already talk about technical nuances regarding the territory, Witkoff replied: "Well... what I'm saying, technical... what I'm saying is that a ceasefire implies how to make people not fight each other on a border of 2,000 kilometers".
"It also does not include the main area of confrontation, which is Kursk. And therefore, there are different conditions on the battlefield. We need to discuss this. There are regions that, as we all know, are focused on by the Russians. There is a nuclear reactor (ZNPP) that supplies a lot of electricity to Ukraine. This needs to be addressed. There is access to ports. There is a potential Black Sea agreement, there is... there is just... there are so many elements... for the implementation of a ceasefire here...", Witkoff noted.
"What they are doing is digging in, and everyone is obliged, all stakeholders, including the Europeans, to do everything we need to do to achieve a successful solution to the problem," Trump's special representative said.
