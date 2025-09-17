Royal Banquet for Trump in Britain: Menu and Drinks with Special Details Revealed

Today, guests at the banquet of the King of Great Britain, with the participation of US President Donald Trump, will enjoy three dishes from a set menu, as well as a variety of drinks, reports UNN with reference to the BBC.

Appetizer: Hampshire watercress panna cotta, Parmesan shortbread, and quail egg salad.

Main course: Norfolk organic chicken ballotine, wrapped in courgettes with thyme and a savory sauce.

Dessert: Vanilla ice cream bomb with raspberry sorbet from Kentish shortbread and lightly poached Victoria plums.

After dinner, guests will be served specially selected drinks, including a vintage 1945 port wine, which is said to be a tribute to President Trump, who was the 45th president during his first term.

Hennessy 1912 Cognac Grande Champagne, dating back to the year of Trump's mother's birth, will also be served.

For the occasion, a new cocktail, the "Transatlantic Whiskey Sour," was created – a variation of the traditional whiskey sour, combining the flavors of Johnnie Walker Black and marmalade.

The drink will be complemented by pecan foam and toasted marshmallows on star-shaped shortbread.

Additionally

According to media reports, guests are already arriving, and the table is set.

The event will be attended by 160 guests, and the meal will take place at a banquet table 47.3 m (155 feet) long.

The table holds 139 candles and 1452 pieces of cutlery, and just over 100 staff members will be working.

It took a week to set the table – the task was completed on Sunday, and the cutlery was laid on Monday.

The Royal Family drew up the seating plan based on guests provided by the UK government and the White House.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Great Britain for their second state visit. They were accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was met by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

King Charles III and Camilla met Trump and Melania at Windsor Castle. They also spoke with Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.