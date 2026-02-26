Rosatom ignores British sanctions and continues building nuclear power plants abroad - Reuters

Russia's state corporation Rosatom has stated that it will continue to implement foreign nuclear power plant construction projects and fulfill its obligations, despite new British sanctions against Russian companies. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Great Britain included three Rosatom subsidiaries, linked to its overseas projects, in a new package of sanctions — the largest since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The British government stated that these entities were listed because they are involved "in attempts to secure contracts for new Russian nuclear facilities abroad," opening additional energy revenue streams to offset "the sharp decline in oil revenues."

Rosatom considers any unilateral restrictions illegitimate from the perspective of international law. In the field of peaceful nuclear energy, safety is the highest priority. Such measures undermine this foundation - the company's statement reads.

At the same time, Rosatom itself was not sanctioned.

As of 2024, Rosatom had the world's largest portfolio of foreign NPP projects — 33 large-capacity power units. The company is currently building nuclear power plants in Turkey, Egypt, China, Bangladesh, Hungary, Kazakhstan, and other countries.

Rosatom also stated that it is the number one NPP builder in the world with a 90% market share and is a key player in nuclear fuel supply.

