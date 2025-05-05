$41.710.11
Romanian Prime Minister to resign after far-right victory - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1974 views

Marcel Ciolacu is likely to resign after the second round of elections. This comes after nationalist Simion won more than 40% of the vote in the first round.

Romanian Prime Minister to resign after far-right victory - Bloomberg

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu intends to resign after the leader of the country's far-right opposition, George Simion, won a convincing victory in the first round of the presidential election. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing its sources, UNN reports.

Details

Ciolacu, who leads the ruling Social Democratic Party, is ready to resign after the second round of elections on May 18, a source said on condition of anonymity.

A meeting of the ruling coalition is scheduled for Monday in Bucharest.

In Romania, an ultra-right candidate wants to bring back a politician with ties to fascists05.05.25, 05:37 • 4600 views

The decision was made a day after George Simion, a nationalist who supports US President Donald Trump, received more than 40% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election.

The second round also included a liberal politician, the mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan. Former leader of the Liberal Party Crin Antonescu, who was supported by the current ruling coalition, came in third place and did not qualify for the second round.

The head of the Romanian government calls on former advisor Victor Ponta to withdraw his candidacy from the presidential elections11.04.25, 18:26 • 11117 views

Recall

In the presidential elections in Romania, the victory in the first round with a convincing result of 40.96% was won by candidate George Simion, who advocates ending aid to Ukraine, and also promised to appoint pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu as prime minister.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Marcel Ciolacu
Crin Antonescu
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Bucharest
Romania
