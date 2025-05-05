Romanian Prime Minister to resign after far-right victory - Bloomberg

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu intends to resign after the leader of the country's far-right opposition, George Simion, won a convincing victory in the first round of the presidential election. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing its sources, UNN reports.

Details

Ciolacu, who leads the ruling Social Democratic Party, is ready to resign after the second round of elections on May 18, a source said on condition of anonymity.

A meeting of the ruling coalition is scheduled for Monday in Bucharest.

The decision was made a day after George Simion, a nationalist who supports US President Donald Trump, received more than 40% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election.

The second round also included a liberal politician, the mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan. Former leader of the Liberal Party Crin Antonescu, who was supported by the current ruling coalition, came in third place and did not qualify for the second round.

Recall

In the presidential elections in Romania, the victory in the first round with a convincing result of 40.96% was won by candidate George Simion, who advocates ending aid to Ukraine, and also promised to appoint pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu as prime minister.