In Romania, an ultra-right candidate wants to bring back a politician with ties to fascists

In Romania, ultra-right presidential candidate George Simion, who according to exit polls is leading after the first round of elections, announced his intention to appoint Călin Georgescu as prime minister - a politician who is banned from running due to criminal proceedings and ties to fascist groups. This is reported by the Reuters agency, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that George Simion, known as a nationalist and Eurosceptic, expressed his desire to return Georgescu to power.

If the Romanian people want it, there are several ways to return Georgescu to management, and we will use them - said Simion, speaking to international journalists.

According to him, he is ready to form a parliamentary majority that will support Georgescu's candidacy, or initiate a referendum or early elections. However, he did not explain exactly what format of referendum he meant.

Constitutionally, the President of Romania has the right to propose a candidate for prime minister, but the appointment depends on the support of parliament. And although the possibility of early elections is provided for in the case of a double refusal by parliament to approve the government, such a scenario has never been implemented in the country's history.

According to Reuters, Georgescu's potential return is causing concern among investors, as he has repeatedly spoken out in favor of nationalization and economic protectionism.

Let us remind you

In the presidential elections in Romania, the ultra-right candidate George Simion gets the best result. The second place is taken by ex-mayor of Bucharest Nicusor-Daniel Dan, who also advances to the second round.

