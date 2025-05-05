In Romania, an ultra-right candidate wants to bring back a politician with ties to fascists

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
May 4, 01:59 PM • 19137 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 79376 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 131874 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 135581 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 90502 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 89815 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 94424 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 65274 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 77746 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 127198 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
73%
745 mm
Popular news

Temporary restrictions introduced at Russian Arkhangelsk airports - Russian media

May 4, 06:05 PM • 4372 views

Forest fire near Izyum is spreading rapidly due to wind: evacuation is underway

May 4, 06:37 PM • 5822 views

Trump blamed "Biden's bad economy" for all the problems that have arisen in the US – NBC News

May 4, 07:03 PM • 5454 views

"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine": Trump on signing a peace agreement

May 4, 08:41 PM • 9616 views

Ammunition is detonating, fire has spread to houses: 85 hectares are already burning in Kharkiv region

May 4, 09:33 PM • 9104 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 135581 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 66292 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 96570 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 103454 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 127198 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 12684 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 31022 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 44925 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 94424 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 43161 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

In Romania, an ultra-right candidate wants to bring back a politician with ties to fascists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

George Simion, the frontrunner in Romania, plans to appoint Călin Georgescu as prime minister, despite his criminal proceedings and ties to fascists. This is causing concern among investors.

In Romania, an ultra-right candidate wants to bring back a politician with ties to fascists

In Romania, ultra-right presidential candidate George Simion, who according to exit polls is leading after the first round of elections, announced his intention to appoint Călin Georgescu as prime minister - a politician who is banned from running due to criminal proceedings and ties to fascist groups. This is reported by the Reuters agency, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that George Simion, known as a nationalist and Eurosceptic, expressed his desire to return Georgescu to power.

If the Romanian people want it, there are several ways to return Georgescu to management, and we will use them

-  said Simion, speaking to international journalists.

According to him, he is ready to form a parliamentary majority that will support Georgescu's candidacy, or initiate a referendum or early elections. However, he did not explain exactly what format of referendum he meant.

Constitutionally, the President of Romania has the right to propose a candidate for prime minister, but the appointment depends on the support of parliament. And although the possibility of early elections is provided for in the case of a double refusal by parliament to approve the government, such a scenario has never been implemented in the country's history.

According to Reuters, Georgescu's potential return is causing concern among investors, as he has repeatedly spoken out in favor of nationalization and economic protectionism.

Let us remind you

In the presidential elections in Romania, the ultra-right candidate George Simion gets the best result. The second place is taken by ex-mayor of Bucharest Nicusor-Daniel Dan, who also advances to the second round.

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU22.04.25, 09:51 • 176102 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
European Union
Bucharest
Romania
Brent
$59.11
Bitcoin
$94,263.00
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,278.14
Ethereum
$1,799.77