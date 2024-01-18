Romanian government approves first package of measures to meet demands of protesting farmers and truckers - media

The Romanian government has announced the first package of measures to help farmers and truckers whose massive protests against high business costs have blocked checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Reuters reports with reference to local media, UNN reports.

We approve the first package of measures agreed with farmers and transporters. It is clear that the protests were justified. - said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu presented some of the first measures agreed with farmers and hauliers ahead of a government meeting.

According to media reports, these measures include compensation of EUR 100 (USD 109) per hectare and up to EUR 280,000 to farmers for losses incurred due to the war in Ukraine, as well as some changes to the rules required by road hauliers.

A statement by some protesters on Wednesday said that the demonstrations would continue "until we see the approval of the first law that addresses as many of the problems we have pointed out as possible.

It is noted that these protests are not coordinated centrally, which hinders negotiations with the coalition government.

Protests in Romania have been going on for over a week. Farmers and truckers have been blocking highways and checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

According to the local media, Romanian protesters are opposed to the high cost of diesel fuel, insurance tariffs, European Union measures to protect the environment, and pressure on the domestic market from imported Ukrainian agricultural goods.

In particular, the protesters demanded a moratorium on loan repayment, faster payment of subsidies, and separate queues at border crossings and in the Black Sea port of Constanta for EU trucks from outside the bloc, including Ukraine.

Romanian media reported that Bucharest City Hall has approved the planned protest of farmers and transport workers. The rally is scheduled to begin on Sunday.

Earlier, truck drivers held similar rallies in Poland and Slovakia. They also blocked traffic on the border with Ukraine, demanding that the EU reintroduce a permit system for Ukrainian competitors, who they believe undermine business.