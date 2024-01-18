Romanian protesters plan to block another checkpoint on the border with Ukraine

Romanian protesters are planning to block the Halmeu-Dacove checkpoint on the Romanian-Ukrainian border today, the State Customs Service warned on January 17, UNN reports.

"According to preliminary information from the Romanian side, ... in the morning of January 18, a rally of local road carriers and farmers will begin in front of the Halmeu-Dacove checkpoint from Romania. The protesters plan to block truck traffic, so the movement of freight transport may be temporarily restricted or blocked," the agency said on Telegram.

At the same time, as indicated, the blockade will not affect the movement of cars and buses.

After receiving official confirmation of the blocking of the Halmeu-Dyakove checkpoint, they promise to inform further about the work of the checkpoint and the likely timing of the strike.

Romanian protesters are already blocking two checkpoints with Ukraine - Siret-Porubne and Vicovu de Sus-Krasnoilsk.

