Blockade on the border with Romania: only a few trucks cross the border

The movement of trucks through the Romanian checkpoints of Siret and Vicova de Sus continues to be blocked by Romanian farmers. In fact, few trucks are now crossing the border with Romania. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The blockade continues - there are two directions... On our side, these are the Porubne and Krasnoyilsk checkpoints. It should be understood that there is a difference between these checkpoints in terms of the passage of trucks, because while trucks carrying cargo can go in the direction of Porubne, only trucks traveling empty can go in the direction of Krasnoilsk - Demchenko said.

According to him, due to the blockade of truck traffic by Romanian farmers at the Siret and Vicovu de Sus checkpoints on the Romanian-Ukrainian border, only a few trucks are currently crossing the border.

Due to the actions taken on the territory of Romania, the throughput capacity has significantly decreased, and few trucks are actually crossing the border now. The blockade began on Saturday... Now we see that the Romanian side is restricting the ability of trucks to cross the border in both directions around the clock - Demchenko said.

Addendum

Romanian farmers blocked truck traffic at the Siret and Vicovu de Sus checkpoints on the Romanian-Ukrainian border on January 15.