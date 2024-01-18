Ambassador of Ukraine and Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland discussed unblocking the border

Ukraine's Ambassador to Warsaw met with the new Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Poland Pawel Ganzazh to discuss the blocking of the Ukrainian-Polish border. This is reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland, UNN reports.

Details

On January 18, 2024 Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland Vasyl Zvarych met with the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of the Republic of Poland Paweł Gącaj - the post says.

The Ukrainian diplomat noted that the meeting took place against the backdrop of agreements reached between the Polish government and the carriers to unblock the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Following Krakivets: Polish carriers unblock the border at Rava-Ruska

It is noted that during the meeting the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Poland.

They expressed hope that at this new stage, everything possible would be done to prevent the carriers' protests from resuming - the embassy summarized.

Recall

Polish carriers, who have been blocking some checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border since November, have reached an agreement with the government on "certain conditions" and agreed to suspend their protest.