Following Krakivets: Polish carriers unblock the border at Rava-Ruska

Polish carriers have completed blocking the border in front of the Krakivets and Rava-Ruska checkpoints, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

According to the border guards, the clearance and passage of trucks across the border in both directions is carried out as usual.

Border guards and control officers are working together to ensure that as many trucks as possible pass through.

"Currently, almost 700 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine at these checkpoints," the SBGS summarized.

