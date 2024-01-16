Polish strikers lift border blockade at Krakowiec - border guards

Polish strikers today unblocked the Korczowa-Krakowiec checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, the State Border Guard Service reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, Polish strikers unblocked the Korchova-Krakivets checkpoint. As of this hour, about 300 trucks have gathered in line to enter Ukraine from the Polish side," the State Border Guard Service said in a Telegram post.

As noted, registration and passage of cars and buses across the border is carried out as usual.

Drivers and carriers were urged to take this information into account when planning international transportation.

Recall

Polish carriers, who have been blocking some checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border since November , have reached an agreement with the government on "certain conditions" and announced that they are suspending their protest.

Polish protesters declarethat if the authorities do not fulfill their conditions by March 1, they will return to the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border.