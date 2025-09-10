Romania scrambled F-16s amid massive Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of September 9-10, an air raid alert sounded over part of Romania amid another attack by Russian drones on Ukraine. In this regard, two F-16 fighters of the Romanian Air Force were scrambled.

This was reported by the country's Ministry of National Defense, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of September 9-10, the radar surveillance systems of the Ministry of National Defense detected a group of aerial drones in the area of the Ukrainian city of Vylkove, on the border with Romania. - the message says.

It is reported that two F-16 fighters of the Romanian Air Force took off at 00:59 from the 86th Air Base in Fetești for reconnaissance missions. A Ro-Alert (Romanian emergency alert system) message was sent for the northern part of Tulcea county at 01:27.

No intrusions of any aircraft into the national airspace were detected. The air raid alert ended at 02:35, and the planes returned to their base of deployment. - the ministry noted.

Recall

On Wednesday night, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the village of Wyryki, in the Włodawa County of the Lublin Voivodeship. The drone's debris damaged the roof of the building and a car parked in the yard. There were no casualties.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that at least eight enemy UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine in the direction of the Republic of Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the violation of airspace by Russian drones a "massive provocation" at a government meeting on Wednesday. Tusk also stated that a total of 19 intrusions into Polish airspace were recorded that night.