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Romania scrambled aircraft due to aerial targets near the border with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Three aerial targets were detected near Vylkove, prompting Romania to scramble two F-16s and a helicopter.

Romania scrambled aircraft due to aerial targets near the border with Ukraine

On October 14, aerial targets were detected near the Ukrainian city of Vylkove, not far from the Romanian border. In response, Romania scrambled aircraft. This was reported by Romania’s Ministry of National Defence on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

The National Military Command Centre informed the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of the need to take measures to alert the population in the northern part of Tulcea County. At 06:39, a message was sent via the RO-Alert system.

Two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force and an IAR-330 SOCAT helicopter were scrambled.

According to radar surveillance system data, the three aerial targets did not enter national airspace.

We would remind you

Russia launched 39 missiles and 128 drones at Ukraine. Air defence neutralised four ballistic missiles and 115 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that it is violating Trump’s "energy truce" 14.10.26, 09:25 • 2796 views

Olga Rozgon

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