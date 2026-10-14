Romania scrambled aircraft due to aerial targets near the border with Ukraine

On October 14, aerial targets were detected near the Ukrainian city of Vylkove, not far from the Romanian border. In response, Romania scrambled aircraft. This was reported by Romania’s Ministry of National Defence on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

The National Military Command Centre informed the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of the need to take measures to alert the population in the northern part of Tulcea County. At 06:39, a message was sent via the RO-Alert system.

Two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force and an IAR-330 SOCAT helicopter were scrambled.

According to radar surveillance system data, the three aerial targets did not enter national airspace.

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