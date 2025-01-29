Romania raises F-16s due to Russian drone attack on Ukraine

Romania has scrambled two F-16 fighter jets overnight because of Russian drones approaching the border during the Russian attack on Ukraine. According to radar data, no intrusions of air targets into the country's airspace were detected, but a check will be conducted, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the morning of January 29, Russian troops resumed a series of drone strikes against civilian and port infrastructure in Ukraine near the border with Romania, in Tulcea County. The monitoring and surveillance systems of the Ministry of National Defense (Romania) detected certain drones flying in Ukrainian airspace along a route approaching the Romanian border," the statement said.

As a result of this situation, at about 3:20 a.m., two Romanian Air Force F-16s performing combat air patrols took off from the 86th Air Base in Borcea to monitor the air situation. The aircraft returned to the base two hours later - reported the Romanian Defense Ministry.

At the same time, as noted, at 3:05 a.m., the population in the Kiliya Veke area was alerted, and at 4:08 a.m., it was announced that the alert in this area was terminated.

"According to the data recorded by the radar, no intrusions of controlled air targets into the national airspace were recorded. Today, the Romanian Defense Ministry forces will conduct reconnaissance in areas where risks may arise as a result of these situations and will continue their airspace monitoring missions," the statement said.

Union structures, as indicated, are also informed in real time about situations caused by attacks.

"The Ministry of National Defense (of Romania) strongly condemns these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation on certain objects and elements of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contrary to international law," the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

