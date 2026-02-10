$43.030.02
Road accident in Kryvyi Rih involving a judge: BMW driver hit an 11-year-old boy at a crosswalk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

In Kryvyi Rih, a judge in a BMW, according to preliminary data, hit an 11-year-old boy at a pedestrian crossing. The child is in serious condition, and a criminal case has been opened.

Road accident in Kryvyi Rih involving a judge: BMW driver hit an 11-year-old boy at a crosswalk

In Kryvyi Rih, a road accident involving a judge occurred, in which an 11-year-old boy was hit at a pedestrian crossing. The child is in serious condition, and criminal proceedings have been initiated, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

On February 9, at about 4:30 PM, a road accident involving a judge of one of the district courts occurred in Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary data, the BMW driver hit an 11-year-old boy who was crossing the road with his mother at a regulated pedestrian crossing.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

As reported, the child sustained severe bodily injuries and was urgently hospitalized. The boy is in serious condition, the prosecutor's office noted.

Initial investigative actions are being carried out: videos from the scene are being seized and the circumstances of the accident are being established.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, proceedings have been initiated on the fact of violation of traffic rules, which caused severe bodily injuries (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The SBI reported that they had launched a pre-trial investigation into a road accident involving a district court judge in Kryvyi Rih, as a result of which a child was injured.

"According to preliminary data, on February 9, at about 4:30 PM, in Kryvyi Rih, a judge, driving a BMW car, hit a boy born in 2014," the SBI confirmed.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kryvyi Rih