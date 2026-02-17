$43.100.11
Rheinmetall CEO states critical lack of funds for increasing arms supplies to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger stated that the volume of military aid to Kyiv is constrained by a lack of funding. The company is ready to increase supplies but requires clear financial guarantees.

Rheinmetall CEO states critical lack of funds for increasing arms supplies to Ukraine

The head of the German defense concern Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, warned that the volume of military aid to Kyiv is currently constrained not by production capacities, but by a lack of funding from governments. In an interview with the media platform Table Media, he noted that the company's enterprises are ready to significantly increase the transfer of ammunition, tanks, and air defense systems, but this requires clear financial guarantees from international partners. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Rheinmetall has significantly expanded its capabilities in recent years, investing in lines for manufacturing shells and repair hubs for equipment operating at the front. Armin Papperger emphasized that European industry is capable of satisfying most of the Ukrainian army's requests, but political decisions on allocating funds are not keeping pace with the real needs of the front. This creates a situation where systems ready for delivery remain in warehouses or in plans due to lack of payment.

Rheinmetall concern to transfer Lynx KF41 IFVs to Ukraine: the cost of the vehicles announced12.01.26, 15:53 • 11448 views

Currently, Ukraine lacks funding, and much more military aid could be provided if only someone paid for it

– Papperger emphasized during the Table.Today podcast.

Forecasts regarding the duration of the war

The head of Germany's largest arms contractor expressed his conviction that one should not hope for a quick end to hostilities. He noted that stable funding is a guarantee not only of Ukraine's successful defense but also of NATO's overall security, as industrial cycles require predictability. Papperger's assessment reflects the common concern of European manufacturers, who expect governments to switch to multi-year contracts instead of one-time purchases.

We have the capacity to supply more, but deliveries depend primarily on available funding. I do not expect the war to end anytime soon – the conflict will not end in 2026

– added the CEO of Rheinmetall.

Launch of strategic plant in Britain to produce ammunition for Ukraine delayed - The Guardian15.02.26, 19:50 • 4870 views

Stepan Haftko

