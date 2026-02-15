Launch of strategic plant in Britain to produce ammunition for Ukraine delayed - The Guardian

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 14172 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 18918 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 18059 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 19532 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 52010 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 41776 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 38934 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 31143 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 29724 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 24962 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4.1m/s
93%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Cat Palmerston, former chief mouser of the British Foreign Office, has died in BermudaVideoFebruary 15, 09:03 AM • 7992 views
An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposed to freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar after she reached the Olympic Games finalFebruary 15, 09:30 AM • 10579 views
Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeysFebruary 15, 10:10 AM • 15212 views
EU must define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin - KallasFebruary 15, 11:01 AM • 10545 views
Man falls from non-working escalator in Kharkiv shopping mallFebruary 15, 11:38 AM • 6352 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 14172 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 91301 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 148695 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 81613 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 98067 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Crimea
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 12812 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 21317 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 20338 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 23402 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 47862 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
The Guardian
Social network

Launch of strategic plant in Britain to produce ammunition for Ukraine delayed - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The new BAE Systems plant in Glascoed, which was supposed to increase the production of shells for Britain and Ukraine, has not yet opened. The delay is due to the decision to double the facility's capacity.

Launch of strategic plant in Britain to produce ammunition for Ukraine delayed - The Guardian

A new explosives factory in Glascoed, Wales, which is critical for replenishing UK stocks and assisting Ukraine, has still not opened. The launch of the facility is delayed by more than six months from the planned date. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The BAE Systems factory is expected to increase Britain's 155mm artillery shell production capacity 16-fold compared to 2023. However, production, which was supposed to start last summer, has not yet begun.

BAE Systems explained the delay by a decision made in 2025 in the middle of construction — to double the planned capacity of the plant. The facility is currently undergoing testing. The company refused to name a new opening date.

Military experts note that such delays are a tangible blow to the country's defense capabilities. Even after the promised 16-fold increase, Britain will be able to produce about 80,000 shells per year. For comparison, the German concern Rheinmetall plans to reach a level of 1.1 million shells by 2027.

Analysts warn that without its own powerful production, the British army, in the event of a real conflict in Eastern Europe, will have only a few days or weeks of ammunition for fighting.

Britain invests over €460 million in the development of long-range and hypersonic missiles13.02.26, 20:18 • 3466 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rheinmetal
Great Britain
Germany
Ukraine