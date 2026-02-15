Launch of strategic plant in Britain to produce ammunition for Ukraine delayed - The Guardian

A new explosives factory in Glascoed, Wales, which is critical for replenishing UK stocks and assisting Ukraine, has still not opened. The launch of the facility is delayed by more than six months from the planned date. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The BAE Systems factory is expected to increase Britain's 155mm artillery shell production capacity 16-fold compared to 2023. However, production, which was supposed to start last summer, has not yet begun.

BAE Systems explained the delay by a decision made in 2025 in the middle of construction — to double the planned capacity of the plant. The facility is currently undergoing testing. The company refused to name a new opening date.

Military experts note that such delays are a tangible blow to the country's defense capabilities. Even after the promised 16-fold increase, Britain will be able to produce about 80,000 shells per year. For comparison, the German concern Rheinmetall plans to reach a level of 1.1 million shells by 2027.

Analysts warn that without its own powerful production, the British army, in the event of a real conflict in Eastern Europe, will have only a few days or weeks of ammunition for fighting.

