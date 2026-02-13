Britain invests over €460 million in the development of long-range and hypersonic missiles

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 4592 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 11518 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 14575 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 17219 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 39331 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 54779 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 42447 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 30438 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 40588 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 65215 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.7m/s
93%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhotoFebruary 13, 09:08 AM • 14890 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 28840 views
The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announcedFebruary 13, 10:19 AM • 8144 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 millionFebruary 13, 10:22 AM • 23512 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal AffairsFebruary 13, 11:20 AM • 35990 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 39337 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 54783 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 48387 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 67744 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 109014 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhoto06:03 PM • 322 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 28914 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 31764 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 35536 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 61475 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136

Britain invests over €460 million in the development of long-range and hypersonic missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The United Kingdom will allocate over 460 million euros for the development of new long-range and hypersonic missiles in cooperation with European allies. These missiles will be able to hit targets at a distance of over 2000 km and will replace Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Britain invests over €460 million in the development of long-range and hypersonic missiles

The UK has announced it will spend over £400 million (€460 million) this year on developing new long-range and hypersonic missiles in partnership with European allies. Sky News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

One of the projects, jointly with France and Italy, aims to create a replacement for the Storm Shadow cruise missile – a weapon system that the UK has provided to Ukraine, and which the Ukrainian army has repeatedly used to strike targets on Russian territory.

The new missiles will be able to hit high-value targets, destroy enemy ships, and suppress enemy air defense systems.

- the Ministry of Defense stated.

The second project involves the UK working with Germany to create a new long-range weapon system.

These systems are expected to be able to hit targets at distances exceeding 2000 km.

For comparison, the Storm Shadow cruise missile – manufactured by the Franco-British company MBDA – has a range of about 250 km.

The UK noted that this project would only see weapons enter service in the 2030s.

UK allocates £500 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - Gili12.02.26, 11:00 • 3368 views

As the publication notes, Russia has gained a huge advantage over its European competitors, including the UK, thanks to significant investments in long-range missiles and drones.

The UK is trying to catch up. However, critics believe that attempts to fill this gap will be implemented too slowly and insufficiently.

The announcement of the missile plans came ahead of the Munich Security Conference, which opened today and will run until Sunday. The British delegation includes Defense Secretary John Healey.

Commenting on the missile plans, Defense Secretary John Healey said: "We see from the war in Ukraine the decisive impact of long-range precision weapons, which is why the UK is stepping up its efforts, investing over £400 million this year in long-range and hypersonic missiles.

Together with Germany, France, and Italy, we will create advanced weapon systems that will ensure the security of the UK and NATO, enhance deterrence, and lay a new foundation for European security."

Britain announced the transfer of another 1000 LMM missiles to Ukraine as part of an air defense package12.02.26, 17:31 • 3674 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Storm Shadow cruise missile
NATO
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Ukraine