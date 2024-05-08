rf has an advantage, but we can make a difference - Dutch defense minister

The Russians have a definite advantage, but Western countries can make a difference if they increase production, especially of ammunition, but also of drones and other new technologies that are widely adopted and used by Ukraine.

This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren in an interview with LRT, reports UNN.

Now we see that indeed the Russians do have a certain advantage, but I am convinced that we can change the situation if we increase production, especially of ammunition, but also of drones and other new technologies that are widely introduced and used by Ukraine - Ollongren said.

According to her, if we strengthen, in particular, air defense capabilities, Ollongren is confident that Ukraine will succeed.

If we can strengthen, in particular, our air defense capabilities, I am confident that Ukraine will succeed, but we must continue to actively support Ukraine - Ollongren stated.

A few weeks ago, Ollongren said that "Vladimir Putin can be stopped if Western countries help Kiev with arms, ammunition and financial support.

Supplement

On April 19, Ollongren said that the Netherlands is allocating more than 200 million euros for new initiatives to rapidly deliver additional air defense and artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Security Center named the conditions under which the Armed Forces will be able to stabilize the front line and when