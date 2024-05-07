The Ukrainian Security Center named the conditions under which the Armed Forces will be able to stabilize the front line and when

If the allies fulfill all their obligations and the pace of Western armament is high, the Defense Forces will be able to stabilize the front line in the middle of summer. This was stated by Dmytro Zhmaylo, co-founder and executive director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

If the pace of Western armament is high, if the allies fulfill all their obligations, because unfortunately, they have not fully fulfilled their previous obligations, we will be able, if we survive these first two months, to stabilize the front line somewhere in the middle of summer, and somewhere in the fall or end of the year we will be able to seize the initiative and gradually destroy this well-established logistics of the Russians - Zhmaylo believes.

Addendum

On April 27, it was reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a meeting of the Ramstein , informed the coalition members, in particular, about the difficult operational and strategic situation, which tends to worsen.

On May 7, DeepState reportedthat enemy forces advanced near Novopokrovske in Donetsk region.

The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine would face a difficult situation starting in mid-May.