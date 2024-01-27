Reuters: Pentagon chief Austin to return to work next week after illness

The head of the United States Department of Defense, Lloyd Austin, who has suffered from prostate cancer, plans to return to the Pentagon on Monday, January 29. This was reported by Reuters with reference to American officials, UNN reports.

It is noted that Austin has not publicly shared information about his health.

Austin, 70, has not yet spoken publicly about his health. He was supposed to report on his health on Tuesday, but missed part of his prepared remarks during a virtual meeting of Ukraine's military allies, which Austin joined from his home in Virginia the agency reports.

Austin's long silence about his health caused a political scandal in the United States. Republicans accused the minister of dereliction of duty.

At the same time, current U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his confidence in Austin, despite the fact that he made a mistake.

On January 15, Austin was discharged from the hospital and returned home. According to his doctors' instructions, he will be performing his duties remotely for some time until he returns to the Pentagon. It was emphasized that Austin has full access to secure communication channels.

