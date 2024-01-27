Georgia and Armenia sign a memorandum of strategic partnership

The Prime Ministers of Georgia and Armenia, Irakli Garibashvili and Nikol Pashinyan, have signed a memorandum of strategic partnership. This was announced by the head of the Georgian government at a joint briefing with his Armenian counterpart, Echo of the Caucasus writes, UNN reports .

Details

Pashinyan arrived in Tbilisi on a working visit. Georgia and Armenia hold a regular meeting of the Georgian-Armenian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Historically, we have been very strong allies, not only neighbors but also friends, and we have a good partnership in all areas. In fact, we were already strategic friends and partners. Today, this situation was formalized, and we signed a strategic partnership agreement Irakli Garibashvili said.

Context

Pashinyan visited Georgia in October 2023 to participate in the Silk Road Forum. At the same time, a trilateral meeting of the prime ministers of Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan took place.

Last week, speaking at the Davos Economic Forum, Irakli Garibashvili expressed hope that Azerbaijan and Armenia would sign a peace agreement in the near future.

Georgia is outraged by the decision of the Abkhazian "parliament" to give state dachas to Russia