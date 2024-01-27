Georgia and Armenia sign a memorandum of strategic partnership
Kyiv • UNN
During Pashinyan's visit to Tbilisi, the prime ministers of Georgia and Armenia signed a memorandum of strategic partnership. This formalizes the historically strong alliance and friendship between the two neighboring countries.
The Prime Ministers of Georgia and Armenia, Irakli Garibashvili and Nikol Pashinyan, have signed a memorandum of strategic partnership. This was announced by the head of the Georgian government at a joint briefing with his Armenian counterpart, Echo of the Caucasus writes, UNN reports .
Details
Pashinyan arrived in Tbilisi on a working visit. Georgia and Armenia hold a regular meeting of the Georgian-Armenian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.
Historically, we have been very strong allies, not only neighbors but also friends, and we have a good partnership in all areas. In fact, we were already strategic friends and partners. Today, this situation was formalized, and we signed a strategic partnership agreement
Context
Pashinyan visited Georgia in October 2023 to participate in the Silk Road Forum. At the same time, a trilateral meeting of the prime ministers of Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan took place.
Last week, speaking at the Davos Economic Forum, Irakli Garibashvili expressed hope that Azerbaijan and Armenia would sign a peace agreement in the near future.
Georgia is outraged by the decision of the Abkhazian "parliament" to give state dachas to Russia27.12.23, 17:02 • 23949 views