A native of Odesa made a suborbital flight with Virgin Galactic

Lina Borozdina, a US citizen born in 1969 in Odesa, made a suborbital flight to an altitude of 88 km today. This was reported by aviation blogger Vitaliy Trubnikov, UNN reports.

The flight took place aboard the Virgin Galactic VSS Unity space shuttle owned by Richard Branson.

This is the highest height to which a woman born in Ukraine has ever raised the Ukrainian flag. She has been waiting for this for 18 years since the day she bought a ticket for 200 thousand dollars the statement said.

Lina Borozdina is a biochemist of Ukrainian origin. She went into space as part of a mission called Galactic 06 with three colleagues.

