Ukrainian Lina Borozdina will fly into space on the Unity ship with Virgin Galactic

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrainian Lina Borozdina will fly into space on the Unity ship with Virgin Galactic

Ukrainian Lina Borozdina will fly into space on the Unity ship with Virgin Galactic

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian biochemist Lina Borozdina will travel into space aboard Virgin Galactic's Unity spacecraft on her sixth commercial space flight. She and her three colleagues will experience a few minutes of weightlessness and see the Earth from space.

Lina Borozdina, a biochemist of Ukrainian origin, will go on a suborbital flight on the Unity spacecraft with three colleagues as part of a mission called Galactic 06.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Space.

Details

Virgin Galactic, a part of the Virgin Group that provides tourist suborbital space flights, plans to launch its sixth commercial space flight on January 26. According to the company, the group of four astronauts from different countries includes Ukrainian Lisa Borozdina, who was designated as an astronaut from "Ukraine and Las Vegas.

What is planned as part of the Virgin Galactic mission

According to the newspaper, the Galactic 06 crew will be aboard the VSS Unity spaceplane, which will take off from Spaceport America under the wings of the VMS Eve launch vehicle. "Eve will drop Unity at an altitude of about 13,700 meters, after which the spacecraft will launch its rocket engine and head into suborbital space.

It is planned that Unity passengers will experience a few minutes of weightlessness and will be able to see their home planet against the backdrop of black space before descending to Earth and landing on the runway at Spaceport America.

What is known about the first Ukrainian woman in the mission

Among the crew members, Lina Borozdina is listed as "Astronaut 023 - private participant from Ukraine and California, USA". She is a US citizen, although she is originally from Odesa, and is a biochemist by profession, having studied at Odesa National Polytechnic University, majoring in biochemistry. Lina Borozdina told Esquire that she has dreamed of going into space since she was a child.

According to her, in her early childhood, she learned all the constellations.

The Little Bear was my favorite because it was so hard to find. But still, one of my favorite things to do is to lie down and look at the black sky. The infinity of space gives me a positive feeling

 ," she said.

According to a commentary by the BBC, a Ukrainian woman paid $200,000 for a tourist ticket and even had to mortgage her house a few years ago.

Recall

The historic mission of the first aircraft on Mars is coming to an end after three years. The results have far exceeded expectations - the Ingenuity Mars helicopter has made dozens more flights than planned. Scientists say the vehicle has paved the way for future safe exploration of planets in our solar system.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

