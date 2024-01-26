Ukrainian Lina Borozdina will fly into space on the Unity ship with Virgin Galactic

Lina Borozdina, a biochemist of Ukrainian origin, will go on a suborbital flight on the Unity spacecraft with three colleagues as part of a mission called Galactic 06.

Virgin Galactic, a part of the Virgin Group that provides tourist suborbital space flights, plans to launch its sixth commercial space flight on January 26. According to the company, the group of four astronauts from different countries includes Ukrainian Lisa Borozdina, who was designated as an astronaut from "Ukraine and Las Vegas.

What is planned as part of the Virgin Galactic mission

According to the newspaper, the Galactic 06 crew will be aboard the VSS Unity spaceplane, which will take off from Spaceport America under the wings of the VMS Eve launch vehicle. "Eve will drop Unity at an altitude of about 13,700 meters, after which the spacecraft will launch its rocket engine and head into suborbital space.

It is planned that Unity passengers will experience a few minutes of weightlessness and will be able to see their home planet against the backdrop of black space before descending to Earth and landing on the runway at Spaceport America.

What is known about the first Ukrainian woman in the mission

Among the crew members, Lina Borozdina is listed as "Astronaut 023 - private participant from Ukraine and California, USA". She is a US citizen, although she is originally from Odesa, and is a biochemist by profession, having studied at Odesa National Polytechnic University, majoring in biochemistry. Lina Borozdina told Esquire that she has dreamed of going into space since she was a child.

According to her, in her early childhood, she learned all the constellations.

The Little Bear was my favorite because it was so hard to find. But still, one of my favorite things to do is to lie down and look at the black sky. The infinity of space gives me a positive feeling ," she said.

According to a commentary by the BBC, a Ukrainian woman paid $200,000 for a tourist ticket and even had to mortgage her house a few years ago.

