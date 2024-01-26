Japan releases image of SLIM spacecraft inverted on the Moon

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has published a photo taken by the LEV-2 robot, also known as SORA-Q, one of the two tiny lunar rovers that flew to the moon aboard SLIM. This was reported by UNN with reference to Nikkei Asia.

This image was transmitted to the ground via LEV-1, and it was confirmed that the communication function between the vehicles was working normally - JAXA said in a statement.

Takara Tomy, which participated in the development of the rover, noted that SORA-Q was the first Japanese robot to land on the moon and take photos.

Recall

The Japanese spacecraft SLIM (short for "Smart Lander for Investigating Moon") landed on the Moon on January 19.

SLIM is a demonstration spacecraft designed to showcase the technologies needed to make ultra-precise planetary landings. It was launched in September last year together with the X-ray Space Telescope XRISM, which entered low Earth orbit.

However, SLIM operators were unable to confirm its status immediately after landing and eventually determined that its solar panels were not generating electricity.

