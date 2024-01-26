ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Japan releases image of SLIM spacecraft inverted on the Moon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34077 views

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has released photos taken by the SORA-Q lunar rover on the Moon, the first such achievement for Japan. The lunar rover was delivered by the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) spacecraft, designed to demonstrate ultra-precise landing technologies.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has published a photo taken by the LEV-2 robot, also known as SORA-Q, one of the two tiny lunar rovers that flew to the moon aboard SLIM. This was reported by UNN with reference to Nikkei Asia.

This image was transmitted to the ground via LEV-1, and it was confirmed that the communication function between the vehicles was working normally

- JAXA said in a statement. 

Takara Tomy, which participated in the development of the rover, noted that SORA-Q was the first Japanese robot to land on the moon and take photos.

Recall

The Japanese spacecraft SLIM (short for "Smart Lander for Investigating Moon") landed on the Moon on January 19.

SLIM is a demonstration spacecraft designed to showcase the technologies needed to make ultra-precise planetary landings. It was launched in September last year together with the X-ray Space Telescope XRISM, which entered low Earth orbit.

However, SLIM operators were unable to confirm its status immediately after landing and eventually determined that its solar panels were not generating electricity.

Shenzhou-17 taikonauts make their first spacewalk22.12.23, 11:58 • 25519 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the WorldTechnologies

