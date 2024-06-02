ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Reznikov named 3 priorities in the supply of weapons by Western partners

Reznikov named 3 priorities in the supply of weapons by Western partners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61246 views

Former Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that three priorities for Ukraine in providing defense are strengthening air defense systems, artillery and necessary ammunition, as well as the supply of electronic warfare equipment to counter Russian drones and artillery.

The main priorities for Ukraine in providing defense remain the strengthening of air defense systems. The second priority is artillery and necessary ammunition. The third priority is the supply of electronic warfare equipment.

This was stated by former Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with the Washington Post, writes UNN.

I would like to remind you that we still have three types of priorities. Priority number one, air defense systems, all types. From aircraft like the F16 to sophisticated Patriot systems like NASAMS, SAMS-T, IRIS-T, and other types of air defense. We need to protect our skies, especially, you know, a lot of atrocities in Kharkiv, Sumy region, Odessa, and other cities of Ukraine. So we need more air defense systems to protect our skies. The second priority is artillery. Artillery systems and artillery shells for them, all types, to join the battle and stop, crush the enemy on the ground. The third priority is all types of electronic warfare, including jamming systems to intercept Russian drones and ensure our counter-operation to destroy their artillery systems, their tanks, and their infantry fighting vehicles

Reznikov says. 

according to him, different countries can provide the necessary assistance at different times. He noted that there are always needs in war, so you should not dwell on the topic of whether everything was done on time.

recall

Aid from the United States from the package for 6 61 billion is just beginning to be transferred, come to Ukraine. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
iris-tIRIS-T
nasamsNASAMS
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
odesaOdesa
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

