Reznikov named 3 priorities in the supply of weapons by Western partners

The main priorities for Ukraine in providing defense remain the strengthening of air defense systems. The second priority is artillery and necessary ammunition. The third priority is the supply of electronic warfare equipment.

This was stated by former Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with the Washington Post, writes UNN.

I would like to remind you that we still have three types of priorities. Priority number one, air defense systems, all types. From aircraft like the F16 to sophisticated Patriot systems like NASAMS, SAMS-T, IRIS-T, and other types of air defense. We need to protect our skies, especially, you know, a lot of atrocities in Kharkiv, Sumy region, Odessa, and other cities of Ukraine. So we need more air defense systems to protect our skies. The second priority is artillery. Artillery systems and artillery shells for them, all types, to join the battle and stop, crush the enemy on the ground. The third priority is all types of electronic warfare, including jamming systems to intercept Russian drones and ensure our counter-operation to destroy their artillery systems, their tanks, and their infantry fighting vehicles Reznikov says.

according to him, different countries can provide the necessary assistance at different times. He noted that there are always needs in war, so you should not dwell on the topic of whether everything was done on time.

recall

Aid from the United States from the package for 6 61 billion is just beginning to be transferred, come to Ukraine.