Man takes four hostages in Starbucks in Germany
An armed man has taken four people hostage in a Starbucks cafe in Ulm, Germany. Police detained the man as he tried to leave the cafe with the hostages, using a firearm. None of the hostages were injured.
An armed man took four people hostage in a Starbucks cafe in the German city of Ulm.
Details
The city police reported the operation and cordoned off the area where the seizure took place.
Later, it became known that the man was armed and was detained when he tried to leave the establishment.
It is noted that the criminal left the cafe with one of the hostages and tried to escape.
The police used firearms. The criminal was detained
The hostages were not injured. The motives of the perpetrator are unknown, and an investigation is underway.