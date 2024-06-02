During the day, the enemy shelled settlements of Donetsk region 23 times: there are victims

Over the past day, the Donetsk region has suffered 23 attacks, as a result of which civilians, residential and administrative buildings in three districts were damaged. 53 people were evacuated, including eight children.

This was announced by the chairman of the Donetsk regional State Administration, head of the regional military administration Vadim Filashkin, writes UNN.

In the Pokrovsky district, in the Maryinsky community, the settlements of Praskoveyevka, Konstantinovka and Zvezdnoye were shelled.

in Kurakhovka, seven private houses and an administrative building were damaged, and Kurakhovo and Ostre were shelled;



Selidovskaya community, the city of Ukrainsk injured one person, and two five-story buildings damaged;



Also:

in Orlovka — one house was damaged.

In the Kramatorsk district, in the city of Liman, five people were injured, 28 houses were damaged. In Slavyansk, an industrial zone was shelled, and in Konstantinovka, 16 private houses, a high-rise building and two administrative buildings were damaged.

In the Bakhmut district, in the Toretsk community, eight houses were damaged, seven of them in Severny and one in Shcherbinovka.

In the Chasovoyarsk community, six private houses and three high-rise buildings were damaged.

Over the past day, Russian troops have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 23 times, as a result of which 53 people, including eight children, were evacuated.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 509,860 personnel and 7,765 tanks.