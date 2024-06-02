This is the last conventional war on the globe – Reznikov

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

This is the last conventional war on the globe – Reznikov

This is the last conventional war on the globe – Reznikov

Kyiv  •  UNN

Soviet-era tanks, outdated artillery systems and modern NATO technologies, including electronic warfare systems and unmanned robotic complexes, are simultaneously used on the battlefield in Ukraine, said former head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Alexey Reznikov.

Soviet tanks, outdated artillery systems, as well as modern NATO technologies and advanced electronic warfare systems, including unmanned robotic systems, are simultaneously used on the battlefield.

This was stated by former Defense Minister of Ukraine Alexey Reznikov in an interview with the Washington Post, writes UNN.

This war on the globe, I would say, is the last conventional war on the globe, because we have at the same time options for using Soviet-era tanks, outdated Soviet-era artillery systems and modern NATO standard systems, plus electronic warfare, such as unmanned robotic systems

Reznikov says.

The former Defense Minister stressed that thanks to the use of naval drones and Ukrainian Neptune missiles, as well as Harpoon anti-ship missiles from our partners, Ukraine forced the Russian fleet out of the Black Sea, which made it possible to open a grain corridor and deliver Ukrainian grain and sunflower oil.

"So every three months on the battlefield, something changes. This is a real competition between technologies, between resources, and this war will decide who will be faster, faster with technology, with an advanced approach," he added.

During May of this year, the Defense Forces destroyed a record number of Russian artillery systems during the entire full-scale invasion. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarTechnologies
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
natoNATO
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

