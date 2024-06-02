This is the last conventional war on the globe – Reznikov

Soviet tanks, outdated artillery systems, as well as modern NATO technologies and advanced electronic warfare systems, including unmanned robotic systems, are simultaneously used on the battlefield.

This was stated by former Defense Minister of Ukraine Alexey Reznikov in an interview with the Washington Post, writes UNN.

This war on the globe, I would say, is the last conventional war on the globe, because we have at the same time options for using Soviet-era tanks, outdated Soviet-era artillery systems and modern NATO standard systems, plus electronic warfare, such as unmanned robotic systems Reznikov says.

The former Defense Minister stressed that thanks to the use of naval drones and Ukrainian Neptune missiles, as well as Harpoon anti-ship missiles from our partners, Ukraine forced the Russian fleet out of the Black Sea, which made it possible to open a grain corridor and deliver Ukrainian grain and sunflower oil.

"So every three months on the battlefield, something changes. This is a real competition between technologies, between resources, and this war will decide who will be faster, faster with technology, with an advanced approach," he added.

