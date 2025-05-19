"This is a new war": the Russian army is changing tactics in Ukraine - NYT

Russian invaders have resorted to a new suicidal, but in its own way effective, tactic of offensive actions - enemy soldiers break through Ukrainian positions at breakneck speed, using motorcycles. The lightning attack on motorcycles became a response to the shortage of armored vehicles among the invaders and the dominance of Ukrainian drones, reports The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

Suicide Russian motorcycle attacks

The first reports of motorcyclist units began to appear in April 2024. This was in response to constant Ukrainian drone strikes, which are now killing or maiming up to 70 percent of all soldiers and destroying more armored vehicles than all other weapons systems combined.

Since the fall of last year, there has been a significant increase in the number of motorcycle attacks in the northeastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine and the Donetsk region in the east, where Russian invaders have largely abandoned the use of armored vehicles after suffering excessive losses in the winter of 2023-2024.

Attacks happen quickly, but have serious drawbacks. For months, drone footage showed the remains of motorcycles turning fields and Ukrainian trenches into a junkyard of deformed metal and burned tires.

Not only motorcycles appear on the front, but also all kinds of non-traditional unarmored vehicles, including ATVs, civilian cars, Chinese-made buggies and electric scooters.

On April 17, a large-scale assault on the eastern Ukrainian fortress city of Pokrovsk resulted in the occupiers losing 100 motorcycles, 240 Russian soldiers and 20 armored vehicles, Ukrainian media reported.

In early May, another Russian assault targeting the village of Vilne Pole in southern Donetsk ended in a similar fashion. It is reported that up to 70 motorcycles, 90 soldiers and 60 vehicles were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders who successfully used mines, drones and artillery against the enemy.

Russian assault troops are switching to motorcycles due to a shortage of light equipment - Tregubov

Also, the 110th mechanized brigade of Ukraine used drones to destroy at least 20 Russian motorcycles.

Another day – a few more burned "iron horses" – Ukrainian soldiers mocked.

How Russians use motorcycles

Motorcycles are usually the first stage of a planned multi-wave attack, sent without cover to explore and exploit weaknesses before heavier equipment is used.

Valery Ryabykh, Ukrainian weapons analyst and editor of Defence Express, said: "The main idea is to reduce the time spent passing through the zone of destruction on the front line, which is now wider than it was at the beginning of the war.

Although they now have less armored vehicles, and there are no restrictions on melting manpower, motorcycles are exactly what is needed for this job – he added.

Motorcycles can reach speeds of about 72 km/h on rough terrain, while small first-person view drones move more than twice as fast. But drones have to get from their base to the battlefield, and by that time drivers have enough time to get to the trenches.

Ukrainian military expert Pavlo Narozhny said: "Water carriers can have five to ten minutes to storm Ukrainian trenches and attack, often outnumbering those inside."

He added that thanks to rapid movements and ramifications, motorcycles and buggies are beginning to show "very effectiveness" against Ukrainian artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

They now account for 20 to 25% of Russian attacks. It is difficult for Ukraine to withstand such continuous attacks – added Narozhny, who is also the founder of Reactive Post, a non-profit organization that supports Ukrainian artillery brigades.

It is noted that individual attacks are ineffective in themselves, but as part of a broader tactical plan to exhaust and destabilize Ukrainian defense, "they are doing their job."

Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis

The task of motorcyclists is not to attack the infantry, but to go far enough into the rear of the Ukrainian lines to attack mortar crews and drone units - more specialized soldiers who are more difficult to replace in the event of their death or capture.

Ukrainian soldiers are starting to call it a "run, hit and run" tactic.

Spring brought better weather and improved terrain conditions. This allowed the Russians to reconnoiter and attack Ukrainian lines on motorcycles almost every day. One successful – and lucky – attack is needed to shift part of the front.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia is using motorcycles to advance and capture as much Ukrainian land as possible before a possible ceasefire.

Under a sky ruled by drones, we will see many more motorcycles, buggies, scooters and cars on the front. This is a new war – said Narozhny.

Addition

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine warns that Russian troops have begun testing a new tactic in the Donetsk region, during which they use motorcycle columns and ground drones.