Russian assault troops are switching to motorcycles due to a shortage of light equipment - Tregubov

The Russians have increased the number of attempts to storm Ukrainian positions on motorcycles. This is happening for two reasons. The first is the lack of light equipment among the Russian military, the second is the attempt by the Russians to quickly cover distances to positions in order to avoid strikes by Ukrainian drones.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov, reports UNN.

There are two points here. The first is the shortage, because they really lack light equipment now, so they are switching to motorcycles quite actively. This is a forced moment. And the second point is from tactical considerations, they believe that it helps them to cover the distance faster in order to avoid strikes by Ukrainian drones. In my opinion, this is not the case. Statistically, it doesn't give them any advantage - said Tregubov.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russia is likely preparing for the systematic integration of the use of motorcycles in offensive operations in Ukraine in the summer and autumn of 2025. It is noted that with such a tactical move, the Russians are probably trying to compensate for the skill of using drones by the Ukrainian military.

