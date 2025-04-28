Russian assault troops are switching to motorcycles due to a shortage of light equipment - Tregubov

$41.750.06
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 8914 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 18347 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 13625 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 15122 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 22213 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 20298 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 12854 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20085 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 67218 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57695 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Popular news

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 22586 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 16935 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 14625 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 28400 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 27874 views
Russian assault troops are switching to motorcycles due to a shortage of light equipment - Tregubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Russian military personnel have begun to use motorcycles more actively for assaults due to a shortage of light equipment. This is also done for faster movement and to avoid strikes by Ukrainian drones.

Russian assault troops are switching to motorcycles due to a shortage of light equipment - Tregubov

The Russians have increased the number of attempts to storm Ukrainian positions on motorcycles. This is happening for two reasons. The first is the lack of light equipment among the Russian military, the second is the attempt by the Russians to quickly cover distances to positions in order to avoid strikes by Ukrainian drones.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov, reports UNN.

There are two points here. The first is the shortage, because they really lack light equipment now, so they are switching to motorcycles quite actively. This is a forced moment. And the second point is from tactical considerations, they believe that it helps them to cover the distance faster in order to avoid strikes by Ukrainian drones. In my opinion, this is not the case. Statistically, it doesn't give them any advantage

- said Tregubov.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russia is likely preparing for the systematic integration of the use of motorcycles in offensive operations in Ukraine in the summer and autumn of 2025. It is noted that with such a tactical move, the Russians are probably trying to compensate for the skill of using drones by the Ukrainian military.  

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters28.04.25, 00:35 • 14602 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
