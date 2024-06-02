Due to Russian attacks, there are consequences for the power grid facility – Power Engineers explained emergency shutdowns on Sunday
Due to Russia's attack on Ukrainian power grid facilities, emergency power cuts were carried out in most regions of Ukraine on 2 June. power outages in most regions of Ukraine on 2 June. This was necessary to eliminate a difficult situation in the energy system.
In Ukrenergo note that the consequences of the strikes of the Russian Armed Forces are being eliminated, but on May 2, the difficult situation in the power system remains, so emergency shutdowns during the day, reports UNN.
Today, June 2, from 9: 00 and throughout the day for industrial and domestic consumers throughout Ukraine, except for Volyn, Transcarpathia and Lviv region, emergency shutdowns are in effect.
The reason is the difficult situation in the energy system due to a new attack by the Russians on the object of the Electricity Transmission System Network. The consequences are eliminated.
Separately, it is noted that the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population is not limited.
