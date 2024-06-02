Yasno: there will be emergency blackouts across the country today
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency power outages will occur today across the country without observing any schedules, said the head of the energy company "Clear".
As of this morning, there will be emergency shutdowns across the country, and schedules will not apply. This was reported by The Head of Yasno, writes UNN.
Morning. Emergency shutdowns across the country графіки schedules don't apply. Be careful
On June 2, planned power outages were to occur in Kiev and some other regions due to power supply restrictions, while the limits allocated to Kiev will only be enough for 76% of the needs during the shutdown hours.