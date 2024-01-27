The President awarded 54 Ukrainian soldiers with state awards, 32 of them posthumously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree awarding 54 Ukrainian soldiers, including 32 - posthumously. The corresponding decree was published on the official website of the head of state, UNN reports .

Details

The Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the III degree was awarded to 2 soldiers, 1 of them posthumously.

The Order "For Courage" of the first class was awarded to 1 soldier posthumously.

The Order "For Courage", II class, was awarded to 1 soldier.

The Order "For Courage" of the III class was awarded to 36 soldiers, 30 of them posthumously.

Order of Danylo Halytskyi - 1 soldier.

The medal "For Military Service to Ukraine" was awarded to 11 soldiers.

The medal "Defender of the Fatherland" was awarded to 1 soldier.

The medal "For Saved Life" was awarded to 1 soldier.

The list of awardees is available at.

