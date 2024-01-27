The President awarded 54 Ukrainian soldiers with state awards, 32 of them posthumously
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy awarded 54 Ukrainian soldiers with state awards, 32 of them posthumously. The awards ranged from the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky to the Medal for Saved Life.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree awarding 54 Ukrainian soldiers, including 32 - posthumously. The corresponding decree was published on the official website of the head of state, UNN reports .
Details
The Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the III degree was awarded to 2 soldiers, 1 of them posthumously.
The Order "For Courage" of the first class was awarded to 1 soldier posthumously.
The Order "For Courage", II class, was awarded to 1 soldier.
The Order "For Courage" of the III class was awarded to 36 soldiers, 30 of them posthumously.
Order of Danylo Halytskyi - 1 soldier.
The medal "For Military Service to Ukraine" was awarded to 11 soldiers.
The medal "Defender of the Fatherland" was awarded to 1 soldier.
The medal "For Saved Life" was awarded to 1 soldier.
The list of awardees is available at.
